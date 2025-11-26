Farson-Eden’s Johnson Named to 1A Six-Man All-State Football Team

FARSON — Farson-Eden standout Kole Johnson capped his exceptional season with one of Wyoming’s highest individual honors Tuesday, earning a spot on the Class 1A Six-Man All-State team as announced by the Wyoming Coaches Association.

Johnson was one of only 20 players statewide selected to the all-state roster in the six-man division. All-state honors are voted on by head coaches across Wyoming, with only first-team all-conference players eligible for consideration.

Johnson’s numbers made him one of the most dynamic two-way athletes in the classification. He finished second in Class 1A Six-Man in rushing yards per game at 164.8, averaging an impressive 9.6 yards per carry. Johnson totaled 1,483 rushing yards and scored 25 touchdowns, anchoring the Pronghorns’ offense throughout the season.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

On defense, he was unmatched. Johnson led all of Wyoming six-man football with 29.6 defensive points per game. His 149 total tackles and 16.6 tackles per game were also the top marks in the division, underscoring his impact on every part of the field.

Johnson’s all-state honor adds to a decorated season for the Pronghorns’ senior, who earlier earned first-team all-conference recognition. His performance placed him among Wyoming’s elite players in 2025 and highlighted Farson-Eden’s ability to develop high-level talent in the six-man ranks.

Check out who else was named All-Conference for Farson-Eden here.