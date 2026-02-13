Farson-Eden’s Johnson Selected for Wyoming 6-Man All-Star Shootout Team

FARSON — Farson-Eden standout Kole Johnson added another postseason honor to his growing list, as he was selected to represent Wyoming in the 2026 Wyoming–Nebraska 6-Man All-Star Shootout.

The Wyoming roster and coaching staff were announced Friday. The team will be led for the second straight year by Jack Cobb of Little Snake River High School football, the Class 1A Six-Man state champion. Cobb and his staff selected 18 players from nine six-man programs across the state.

Johnson’s selection follows a decorated season that also included all-state honors in Class 1A Six-Man. He was one of only 20 players statewide named all-state after a dominant two-way year. Offensively, Johnson finished second in the division in rushing yards per game at 164.8, averaging 9.6 yards per carry for 1,483 total yards and 25 touchdowns.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Defensively, Johnson led all of Wyoming six-man football with 29.6 defensive points per game. He recorded 149 tackles and averaged 16.6 tackles per game, both the top marks in the division, highlighting his impact on both sides of the ball.

The all-star selection places Johnson among the state’s top six-man players and gives the Pronghorns another postseason honor to celebrate following a strong 2025 campaign.

Little Snake River led the way with six players selected to the Wyoming roster. Hulett followed with three selections, while Encampment and Meeteetse each had two players chosen. Casper Christian, Dubois, Farson-Eden, H.E.M. and Riverside each had one player, with Johnson earning the lone spot from the Pronghorns.