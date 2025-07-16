Farson-Eden’s Neese Named to Wyoming All-Star Boys Basketball Team With His Own Coach

FARSON — Farson-Eden’s Aden Neese is getting one more chance to represent the Pronghorns on the hardwood — and he’ll do it under a familiar face.

Neese was recently named to the South team for the Wyoming Coaches Foundation All-Star Boys Basketball Game, set for Saturday, July 26, at Casper College. The game features graduating seniors from around the state in their final high school competition. Practices begin Wednesday, July 23.

Neese, a standout for the Pronghorns, will be coached in the game by his own high school coach, Rick Mitchelson, who joins Evanston’s Robert Watsabaugh as the South team coaches.

For Neese, getting the call to play in the prestigious event was a special moment.

“I found out from my coach and mom who told me the big news on a visit to Torrington College,” Neese said. “It means a lot being from such a small town, it’s a big thing for me. It kind of gets my name out there and just feels good to see that people like the way I play.”

Looking back at his Farson-Eden career, Neese said he’s proudest of the relationships he built and the fight his teams showed.

“The thing I was most proud about my career was getting the opportunity to play for the coach I had and with the teammates I had, doing the best we could to win games,” he said.

One memory stands above the rest.

“I have a couple big moments in my high school career, one of them being my freshman year playing with my cousins at state,” Neese said. “It was just a fun time. It just makes basketball so much easier when you have family along with you to help you win.”

Family has been central to his journey, and Neese was quick to thank the people who helped him reach this point.

“There’s a couple of people who have really helped me along the way,” he said. “First is my mom. She taught me almost everything I know to this day and helped me become the amazing basketball player that I am. Second is my grandpa or my coach — he’s always been there in the losses and the wins, to the crying in the locker room after your last game, just everything. I couldn’t thank him enough for what he’s done for me and for Farson basketball. Last would be my brother, he taught me what it’s like to lose and lose until you finally win, from him beating me every day as little kids in basketball to me now being so competitive that losing just doesn’t sit right with me at all.”

Neese said he’s looking forward to soaking in the experience of the All-Star game and enjoying it with his fellow players.

“I’m most looking forward to meeting some of the other guys and making new friends and just having a good time with all of them,” he said.

As for what comes next, Neese plans to keep playing the game he loves at the next level.

“Now that I have graduated, I’m going to attend Western Wyoming Community College and play basketball for Coach Steven Soza while majoring in business,” he said.

The Wyoming Coaches Foundation All-Star event also includes volleyball and girls basketball games. Other local athletes named to the South teams include Addison Hickey (Mountain View) and Payton Anderson (Lyman) in volleyball, and McKinlee Covolo (Mountain View) and Owen Hansen (Lyman) in girls basketball.