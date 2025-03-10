Farson-Eden’s State Run Ends in Consolation Round

Photo from Matt Gardner

CASPER — The Farson-Eden Lady Pronghorns saw their season come to an end at the 1A State Basketball Tournament after falling in back-to-back games in Casper.

The Pronghorns, who entered as the No. 4 seed from the West, opened tournament play against top-seeded Southeast. Despite a strong defensive effort, Farson-Eden struggled to keep pace offensively, falling 33-22. The loss sent the Pronghorns to the consolation bracket on Friday.

Facing Lingle-Ft. Laramie in an elimination game, the Pronghorns fought hard but ultimately came up short, dropping a 51-34 decision to end their tournament run.

Though their season ended sooner than hoped, Farson-Eden battled against tough competition and capped off a strong season with a state tournament appearance.

