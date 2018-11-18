Fatal Accident Reported in Sublette County This Morning

SUBLETTE COUNTY — A Pinedale man passed away this morning following a rollover accident on Wyoming according to a statement issued by the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office today.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol, Sublette County Unified Fire and Sublette County EMS respond to the fatal vehicle crash at approximately 2:45 am, according to the statement.

Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received an OnStar collision activation call near mile marker 11 on the highway between Cora and the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Upon arrival Sublette County Sheriff’s Deputies found the vehicle off the road and down a hill. The vehicle appeared to have rolled over and the driver had not been wearing a seatbelt.

The driver, identified as Jared Sare of Pinedale was pronounced dead on scene as a result of injuries from the accident.

Wyoming Highway Patrol has taken over the ongoing investigation into the crash.