Fatal Crash Brings Wyoming Highway Deaths to 118

CHEYENNE — A Deaver resident is dead after a crash on Highway 310 Monday morning.

At approximately 10:40 a.m. Monday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol was alerted to a crash on US 310, roughly two miles East of Deaver in Big Horn County. A 1997 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling southeast when the truck drifted off the shoulder of the highway. The driver then corrected left, back into the lane, then overcorrected right. The truck began to slide counterclockwise off the right-hand shoulder. The truck went through a right-of-way fence and over a concrete irrigation ditch before rolling.

The driver of the truck, identified as Karen Roushiga, 64, of Deaver, was completely ejected from the vehicle. Roushiga died on scene. She was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Diver inattention is being considered the primary contributing factor in this deadly crash. This deadly crash brings fatalities on Wyoming roadways to 118 in 2025, compared to 104 in 2024 and 138 in 2023.