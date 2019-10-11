Fatal Crash East Of Elk Mountain

ELK MOUNTAIN — On October 9, 2019, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 276 on Interstate 80 east of Elk Mountain, Wyoming. Around 4:30 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a semi tractor-trailer rollover.

A 2012 International Pro Star Plus tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 when the vehicle entered the median before the driver over-corrected to the right and overturned.

The driver of the International has been identified as 26-year-old Lancaster, California resident Kevin T. Tyler. Tyler was wearing his seatbelt and transported by helicopter to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash. The passenger has been identified as 60-year-old Elk River, Minnesota resident Robert T. Petersen. Petersen was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Driver inattention or fatigue is being investigated as possible contributing factors.

This is the 128th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 91 in 2018, 113 in 2017, and 96 in 2016 to date.