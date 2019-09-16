Fatal Crash Near Rock River

ROCK RIVER — On September 13, 2019, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 292 on US 30 near Rock River, Wyoming. Around 12:14 pm, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling north on US 30 around milepost 292 when the vehicle drifted off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected the Freightliner back to the left before overturning.

The driver of the Freightliner has been identified as 61-year-old Simons, Georgia resident Thomas Dunham. Dunham was not wearing his seatbelt properly and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 113th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 77 in 2018, 106 in 2017, and 84 in 2016 to date.