Fatal Crash North Of Medicine Bow

MEDICINE BOW — On September 15, 2019, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 37 on Wyoming 487 north of Medicine Bow, Wyoming. Around 2:25 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a motor vehicle collision.

A 2015 Dodge Ram pulling a single axle trailer was traveling northbound on Wyoming 487. The Dodge crossed into the southbound lane colliding head-on with a 2012 Jeep Patriot before overturning and catching on fire.

The driver of the Dodge has been identified as 40-year-old Casper, Wyoming resident Ricci M. Patterson. It is unknown if Patterson was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. She succumbed to her injuries sustained in the collision at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep has been identified as 34-year-old Casper, Wyoming resident Brianna R. Coleman. Coleman was wearing her seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash. The juvenile passenger in the vehicle was properly restrained in a child seat and flown to the Wyoming Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash.

Driver inattention and speed is being investigated as possible contributing factors.

This is the 115th and 116th fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 79 in 2018, 108 in 2017, and 85 in 2016 to date.