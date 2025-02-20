Fatal Crash Outside Green River Wednesday Was Not Part of I-80 Detour

A crash on Wyoming 374 Wednesday evening resulted in the deaths of two Green River residents. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says charges are pending as an investigation continues. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper.

GREEN RIVER — A fatal crash occurred on Wednesday evening at approximately 5:30 p.m. outside of Green River.

The crash took place on Wyoming Highway 374, south of the Interstate-80 interchange near Jamestown, and resulted in two deaths and one injury.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a southbound 2011 Honda Odyssey was approaching a sharp left curve on Wyoming 374 when a westbound 2020 Volvo tractor-trailer combination unit failed to negotiate the same curve. The Volvo collided broadside with the driver’s side of the Honda.

The Honda had three occupants. The driver, Jeffrey Wilson, 47, and rear passenger Kathrine Franklin, 32, both of Green River, received fatal injuries from the collision. The third occupant was transported to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. The driver of the Volvo sustained no apparent injuries.

The WHP says charges are pending until the investigation is complete.