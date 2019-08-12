Fatal Crash West of Casper Claims Pedestrian’s Life

CASPER — On August 9th, 2019, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 23 on US 20-26. Around 12:40 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

A 2014 Dodge Ram was headed eastbound on US 20-26. The driver of the Dodge was unable to avoid colliding with a pedestrian in the roadway.

The pedestrian has been identified as 31-year-old Riverton, Wyoming resident Randall R. Vanfleet. Vanfleet succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the collision.

The driver of the Dodge has been identified as 67-year-old Casper, Wyoming resident David Bryson. Bryson was wearing his seatbelt and did not sustain any injuries in the crash.

Drugs and alcohol are being investigated on the part of Vanfleet as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 102nd fatality on Wyoming’s highway in 2019 compared to 64 in 2018, 91 in 2017, and 66 in 2016 to date.