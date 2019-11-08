Fatal Crash West Of Cheyenne

CHEYENNE — On November 7, 2019, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 342 on Interstate 80 west of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Around 3:43 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a motor vehicle collision.

A 2006 Kia SUV was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 when the vehicle crossed from the left drive lane, across the right lane, and into the merge lane. After the Kia entered the merge lane, it collided with the back of a 2016 International commercial vehicle.

The driver of the Kia has been identified as 22-year-old Cheyenne, Wyoming resident John L. Kennedy. Kennedy was wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The driver of the 2016 International has been identified as 48-year-old Ontario, Canada resident Joseph Philip. Philip was wearing his seatbelt and not injured in the crash.

Speed and cell phone use on the part of Kennedy are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

This is the 134th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 104 in 2018, 116 in 2017, and 99 in 2016 to date.

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” ~The Lorax

Help Us Save Lives on Wyoming Roads, Always Buckled and Never Drunk or Distracted. We have partnered with Injury Prevention Resources to bring awareness to Wyoming roadway safety, join us in saving lives.

