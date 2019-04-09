Fatal Crash West of Laramie Claims 38th Life on Wyoming Roadways in 2019

LARAMIE — On April 9, 2019, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 308 on Interstate 80 west of Laramie, Wyoming. Around 1:39 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.



A 2000 Chrysler Town and Country was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 when the driver failed to negotiate a slight curve to the right. The Chrysler went off the left side of the roadway and overturned in the median.



The driver of the Chrysler has been identified as 82-year-old Loveland, Colorado

resident Ralph E. Strassburg. Strassburg was not wearing his seatbelt and later

succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash at Ivinson Memorial Hospital.



Driver inattention is being investigated as a contributing factor.



This is the 38th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 22 in 2018, 24 in 2017, and 12 in 2016 to date.