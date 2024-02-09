Fatal Incident on Liberty Drive Considered a Murder-Suicide

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Police Department is saying an incident that resulted in the death of two people at 1306 Liberty Drive Feb. 2 was a murder-suicide.

A press release posted on the Rock Springs Police Department’s Facebook page identified the two as 32-year-old Angela Cunningham and 33-year-old Zachary McQuillan. An investigation revealed Cunningham had died from a single gunshot wound, while McQuillan had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to the release, the possibility of a “third-party suspect” was eliminated by investigators.

Elizabeth Coontz, the public information officer for the RSPD, said the incident is still under investigation, with officers interviewing family members to determine the possible motives McQuillan had.

According to the press release, the deaths of Cunningham and McQuillan were reported by two juveniles. Coontz said the RSPD believes the juveniles were at the home when the incident occurred.