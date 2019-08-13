Fatal Rollover Near Casper Claims Life of One

CASPER — On August 11, 2019, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 72 on Wyoming 487 south of Casper, Wyoming. Around 11:00 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2001 Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Wyoming 487. The driver of the Ford failed to make the curve onto Wyoming 220, driving off the roadway and overturning.

The driver of the Ford has been identified as 23-year-old Casper, Wyoming resident Cody W. Carow. Carow was wearing his seatbelt and transported to the Wyoming Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash. The front passenger has been identified as 24-year-old Casper, Wyoming resident Brandon N. West. West was not wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The other passenger has been identified as 24-year-old Casper, Wyoming resident Michael D. Fuson. Fuson was wearing his seatbelt and transported to the Wyoming Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Driver fatigue and speed are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

This is the 103rd fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 64 in 2018, 93 in 2017, and 73 in 2016 to date.