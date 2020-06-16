Father’s Day Story Time and Crafts for Kids

We’re teaming up with our friend Brittney Montgomery to bring you a week of Father’s Day fun for the kiddos! 👔
Mrs. Montgomery will be reading Father’s Day themed stories on our Facebook LIVE at 10 am each morning, starting Tuesday, June 15, to Saturday, June 20.
In addition, kids will also have the chance to make their own crafts and follow along with Mrs. Montgomery as she shows how to make unique gifts for Dad! 🧡
Below, we’ve outlined the schedule for this week’s stories 📚 along with craft supplies you’ll need ✂️
Tuesday
Story: “My Dad” by Anthony Browne
Craft: “Mail a Hug” Materials needed: construction paper, ribbon, hot glue and a marker.
Wednesday
Story: “Mother Bruce” by Ryan T. Higgins
craft: “5 things I love about Dad” Materials needed: popsicle sticks, construction paper, ribbon, marker, hot glue and a glue stick.
Thursday
Story: “Tad and Dad” by David Ezra Stein
Craft: “Daddy’s Grilling Plate” Materials needed: correlle plate, oil-based sharpie pen and acrylic paint.
Friday
Story: “Froggy’s Day With Dad” by Jonathan London
Craft: “Owl Craft” Materials needed: construction paper, markers, brads, glue stick and a picture.
Saturday
Story: “Happy Father’s Day” by Steven Kroll
Craft: “My Dad Rocks” Materials needed: rock, acrylic paint and oil-based sharpie pen.