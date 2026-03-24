Fayette Wilde (Schofield) (December 18, 1954 – March 20, 2026)

Fayette Wilde (Schofield) age 71 of Manila, Utah passed away on March 20, 2026 at the Huntsman Cancer Center in Salt Lake City, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Fayette Wilde born on December 18, 1954 in Rock Springs to Donald and Annette Schofield.

Fayette enjoyed being with her family from playing card and board games, movies, camping or anywhere she could spend time with her family. She sold Mary Kay from 1991. She loved the Denver Broncos. She was a born again Christian and loved Jesus with whom she drew her strength from throughout her battle with cancer.

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Fayette is survived by her husband of 53 years Kelly R Wilde of Manila, Utah; her daughters Lynette (Mike) Asay of Manila, Utah, Jennifer (Jason) Archibald of West Jordan, Utah; 8 grandchildren Breeana (Cy) Gleason, Tyler, Kolby, Brittany Asay, Jay (Carlee), Jovy Archibald, Courtney (Steven) Meyers, Quaid Wilde; 4 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Deb (Charlie) Bergmeier, Dawn (Bob) Slagowski, Charlotte Maxim, Mari (Hector)Saldana, Amy Kitchel; and brothers Brad Schofield, Spencer Schofield, Clint (Wendy) Schofield; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Fayette was proceeded in death by her son Quenten R Wilde, grandparents, parents and nephews Cody E Anderson, Kohl Kitchel.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, March 27, 2026 at Grace Community Baptist Church, 170 UT-43, Manila, UT. Mike Bardon will be officiating.

A viewing will be held one hour prior to services in Manila and a private family viewing will be held Thursday at Fox Funeral Home.

Graveside services and interment will take place in the McKinnon Cemetery in McKinnon, Wyoming.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.