FDL Operating Seeking Facility Night Operator

FDL Operating, LLC is seeking a Facility Night Operator position at their Monell Enhanced Oil Production Facility.

Located 40 miles East of Rock Springs in the Patrick Draw Field.

To Apply:

Email your resume to jobsatmonell@fdlenergy.com today.

Job Summary

Candidate will be responsible for managing production facilities and well sites in the Monell Field. This Position comes with competitive pay and full benefits. This will be a 7 on 7 off work schedule at night.

Responsibilities

Individual will be responsible for performing the following duties while maintaining the highest standards in environmental, health, and safety compliance.

Comply with all safety and environmental programs used by FDL Operating,

LLC.

LLC. Gather daily production data from facilities and send out report.

Troubleshoot, repair, and maintain production and injection equipment in

facility and field locations.

facility and field locations. Gather and record compressor station readings.

Work directly with mechanical, electrical, and automation teams.

Qualifications

Relevant experience in the oil and gas industry preferred.

Basic knowledge of process flow.

Good oral and written communication skills.

Must be self-motivated and a good “team” player.

Must possess a valid driver’s license.

Troubleshooting skills

Possess abilities to plan, organize, and prioritize work.

To Apply

Please Submit Resumes via e-mail to:

jobsatmonell@fdlenergy.com by December 14, 2018

