How will you live next year? Will your spiritual, mental, and physical well-being depend upon what happens to you? What if something happened within you that took all of the fear out of tomorrow? Let’s live Fearless next year.

Undying Faith and An Unflinching Look At Reality.

Our Faith Is In God. Our faith is in what he has done. God sent His Son. His Son, Jesus, was crucified, buried, and rose again. This same God has promised never to leave, to dwell within you, and to help you.

Our Faith Is NOT In Our Circumstances.

What you are going through or what you will endure has no bearing on God’s love, care, or promises to you. He did not promise an easy life. He promised that He would not leave or abandon us. He promised that He would help us. This is the Good News and, here are a few ways we choose to live because of it.

Hebrews 13:1-3 (NLT) Keep on loving each other as brothers and sisters. 2 Don’t forget to show hospitality to strangers, for some who have done this have entertained angels without realizing it! 3 Remember those in prison, as if you were there yourself. Remember also those being mistreated, as if you felt their pain in your own bodies.

Love Your Neighbor

The Family

Faith Is Thicker Than Blood. We are family because we believe.

Galatians 6:10 (NLT) Therefore, whenever we have the opportunity, we should do good to everyone—especially to those in the family of faith.

We are a family not by common purpose or interest. We are a family because we believe in and follow Jesus. Jesus is what makes us family. When we share Jesus with each other, we give each other courage, healing, and rest.

The Weirdos

Okay, it says strangers, but weirdos are strange too. The Bible is filled with stories of people encountering Angels. “Angel” simply means messenger. There are different kinds of Angels. Some are heavenly, and others are very terrestrial.

There are “Angels” out there that may be strangers to us. They follow Jesus, but not as we do. They have a different calling than we do. They are on a different mission. Many of them are being led by God into uncomfortable and challenging places. These places are not always recognized by the larger Church, but are also important ministries. We need to love these Angels nonetheless.

Matthew 25:35-36 (NLT) For I was hungry, and you fed me. I was thirsty, and you gave me a drink. I was a stranger, and you invited me into your home. 36 I was naked, and you gave me clothing. I was sick, and you cared for me. I was in prison, and you visited me.’

The Suffering

Some are in prison. While some are locked in their homes because of sickness and trouble. They are lonely, misunderstood, unknown, and UNFELT. That seems to be Jesus’ command here. FEEL for them. He wants us to share in their suffering and in their pain.

Hebrews 13:4 (NLT) Give honor to marriage, and remain faithful to one another in marriage. God will surely judge people who are immoral and those who commit adultery

Honor Your Marriage

Maybe you ask what that means. I have a couple of ideas about what is not honoring your spouse. Flirting, inappropriate relationships, and unfaithfulness does not honor your spouse. Pornography does not honor your spouse. Abuse in its many forms does not honor your spouse.

Gossiping about your spouse is not an honor. Talking to a friend about your struggles is good and can be healthy. Talking to everyone about your spouse is another abusive behavior.

Avoidance is not honor, either. Have the guts to have an awesome marriage by learning to…

Love Your Spouse

Learn to Love Like Jesus loves the Church and like the Church loves Jesus. When you love your spouse. When you honor them, you are really loving yourself. The best self-care you will ever find is to love someone else. The best someone else to love is the one you promised to love.

Hebrews 13:5-6 (NLT) Don’t love money; be satisfied with what you have. For God has said, “I will never fail you. I will never abandon you.” 6 So we can say with confidence, “The LORD is my helper, so I will have no fear. What can mere people do to me?”

Love And Do Not Fear

Money Represents So Many Things

There is a very important lesson about money here. We love money because we are afraid. We are afraid we will not have enough. We fear that our needs will not be met. The love of money makes one falsely believe that if you have enough money you will be okay.

The bad news is that our bank balance is not an indicator of whether or not we will be okay. Money will not save a marriage. Money will not stop disease, infection, cancer, or pandemics. Money will not guarantee that you will be taken care of in your old age. Money will not save your wayward child. The truth is, that Money is a terrible and fear mongering false god.

1 John 4:18-19 (NLT) Such love has no fear, because perfect love expels all fear. If we are afraid, it is for fear of punishment, and this shows that we have not fully experienced his perfect love. 19 We love each other because he loved us first.