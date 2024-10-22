Feasibility Study for Indoor Sports Facility Underway

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism is taking steps towards possibly introducing an indoor sports facility to the county, according to Travel and Tourism CEO Jenissa Meredith.

Meredith said in a letter sent out to industry partners that Travel and Tourism has hired a qualified consultant to conduct an indoor sports facility feasibility study. She said this is a project that “will benefit our community and local economy.”

“The potential benefits of having an indoor sports facility in our community are numerous. For residents, it would provide a year-round venue for recreational activities, sports training, and community events. For visitors, it would offer a unique attraction that could draw people to our area, boosting tourism and local businesses,” she said.

This comprehensive study will delve into several key areas. Meredith said the consultant will assess the current state of the county’s indoor sports facilities to identify gaps and opportunities. Additionally, they will analyze the demographics, interests, and behaviors of both residents and visitors to understand the potential demand for an indoor sports facility.

Part of the consulting process will examine industry trends and best practices to ensure that the study is informed by the latest developments, and they will gather input from community leaders, residents, businesses, and sports organizations to gain insights. Meredith said the study will also evaluate the potential economic benefits of an indoor sports facility, including job creation, increased tourism, and enhanced quality of life.

Lastly, the study will help to develop realistic cost estimates to guide decision-making throughout the project.

“We believe that this feasibility study will provide valuable information that will help us determine whether an indoor sports facility is a viable investment for Sweetwater County,” Meredith said.

Travel and Tourism will share the results of the study in the coming months.