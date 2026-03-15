Fee Increases and Changes Approved by College Board Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS — The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees approved a series of fee increases and changes that will impact several areas of the college.

The board increased required fees from $52 to $75, as well as several increases to pool usage fees and several increases to course fees.

In the required fees, student fees saw a $10.40 increase, technology fees saw a $2 increase, facilities fees saw a $5.60 increase, and the Academic Support Fee had a $10 increase.

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Debbie Baker, associate vice president of finance, said the approval for required fees also gives President Kirk Young or a designee the ability to decrease fees, with those decreases being brought to the board after they’re recommended.

“We just have to have those in place and in the system before fall registration opens, otherwise it screws up billing,” Baker said.

Baker said the student fee increase was proposed to support expanded student services, including student counseling services and providing free student access to Western’s athletic events. The technology increase aims to offset raising hardware and software costs, along with maintenance and training.

“All of those contracts go up every year,” she said.

The facilities fees increase will allow all students access to the college’s fitness center, along with funding renovation work at the college. Currently, students need to purchase a separate semester-long pass to use the wellness center. The academic support fee increase aims to support student success services as the college sees declining revenues.

Each $1 increase in the required fees is anticipated to bring in an additional $45,000 in revenue, which would result in an additional $1.03 million to the college.

“I hate raising fees on students … we all do,” Board President Jim Jessen said after the vote.

Course Fee Changes, Pool Fee Increase

The board approved changes to course fees charged to students, which primarily impact courses with labs, clinical or field activities associated with them. Many of the fee changes are increased to reflect increasing costs associated with specific courses.

Baker said testing and certification courses are adjusted every year based on what various industries charge for tests, while most of the other courses impacted are in the college’s industrial and manufacturing offerings. Baker said the cost of the materials used in those classes is steadily increasing and the college needs to cover those costs.

“Welding in particular has been significantly underwater,” Baker said.

The pool fee increases were also approved. The changes will take effect Aug. 3. Fee changes approved are the daily pool fee increasing from $3 to $4, the punch pass increasing from $30 to $40, individual semester passes increasing from $50 to $55, family semester pass increasing from $85 to $90, the children’s swimming lesson half-hour fee increasing from $55 to $60 and children’s swimming lesson 1 hour fee increasing from $65 to $70. Baker said the increases will support lifeguards and costs associated with managing the pool, saying the increases will allow the aquatics center to remain competitive with other pools in the area.