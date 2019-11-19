You Can Help Fight Childhood Hunger in Our Community by Donating This Holiday Season

Studies show that 1 in 6 Wyoming children struggle with hunger.

Let’s work together to change that.

Join us as we partner up with the Davidson Family Dental and the #SweetSmile Campaign to help combat childhood hunger in our communities and replenish the Backpack Program.





HOW CAN YOU HELP?

Now thru December 31st bring your non-perishable food donations to either of our drop-off locations and we will donate to the “Backpack Program” in Rock Springs and Green River.

The “Backpack Program” is a student food bank that provides meals to children outside of school. Food is discreetly put into backpacks that the students can take home during the weekends or other after-school periods. Trona Valley Federal Credit Union manages the program in Green River and in Rock Springs the program is managed by the RSHS Health Academy.

Both programs are serving hundreds of local children in our communities all year-long that are in “food insecure” situations. In Rock Springs alone, this program costs upwards of $28,000/year.

We ask for your help in food or monetary donations to help these kids stay fed. Please keep in mind, the items should be individual-type meals that are non-perishable. Here is a list from the RSHS Health Academy to show what types of food they normally purchase.

All monetary and food donations will be split between programs!

You can donate all year-long, but this drive is to replenish these programs during the holidays and holiday breaks.

A fed child is a happy child and boy,

do we love to see those smiles.

