FEHS Football | 2019 Preview

The 2019 Farson-Eden High School fall sports season is just around the corner which means it’s almost time to break out the green and yellow apparel.



In order to get you ready for the 2019 fall sports season at FEHS, we’ve gathered general information such as last year’s results, a few comments from the head coach, our thoughts and the schedule for each team in Sweetwater County.



We invite you to be a part of our sports coverage this year by sending in any intriguing stories while you’re out at the games. We’ll bring you the best and most interesting coverage this season.

See you in the stands. Go Pronghorns!

FEHS FOOTBALL OVERVIEW

Head Coach: Marvin Applequist



2018 Results: 2018 6-Man State Champions

COACH’S THOUGHTS

“It’s going to be a much different year. We lost six seniors and that’s a big loss to us. These kids have been working hard in the weight room all summer and they are excited to get after it.



We’ll have one senior on this year’s team, Karsen Keeler. He’s been making big improvements and we’re looking for him to step into that leadership position here on the team.



We have a whole pile of juniors. That class is really strong and they had a lot of playing time last year.



Expectations will be high. That’s a good thing. It’s good to have a program that’s going strong. I think we’ll be there at the end. It’ll be great to get out there and play football again.”







RISING STARS

Karsen Keeler

Carson Jones

Kolby Jones

Parker Clawson

MY THOUGHTS

The Pronghorns finished 2018 as undefeated 6-man state champions. The only loss Farson-Eden recorded was the lost talent due to graduation. But the team brings back a wealth of talent and experience to the 2019 season.



With Karsen Keeler being the only one senior on the team, the junior class has the next two seasons to lead and compete. While the expectations are high going into this season, the winning culture in Farson is one that I believe continues into this year for Applequist and his team. Looking at the schedule for Farson, the team only has to hit the road three times during the season which is huge for any football team.



It’s hard to pick against the Pronghorns this season and I too believe that this team will be competing for a chance to go back-to-back champions.







2019 FEHS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 📅

09/07 – vs. Guernsey-Sunrise – 1:00 p.m.

09/14 – @ Ten Sleep – 2:00 p.m.

09/20 – vs. Dubois – 2:00 p.m.

09/27 – vs. Riverside – 2:00 p.m

10/04 – @ Meeteetse – 4:00 p.m.

10/12 – @ Little Snake River – 2:00 p.m.

10/18 – vs. Burlington – 1:00 p.m.

10/25 – vs. St. Stephens – 1:00 p.m.

