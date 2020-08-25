FEHS Volleyball | 2020 Preview

The 2020 fall sports season in Sweetwater County is just around the corner. With practices underway and game days approaching quickly, we’ve put together a preview for each team in Sweetwater County.

In preparation for the start of the season, we’ve gathered general information such as last year’s results, a few comments from the head coach and every team’s schedule.

We invite you to be a part of our sports coverage this year by sending in any intriguing feature story ideas while you’re out at the games.

See you in the stands!

FEHS Volleyball Overview

Head Coach: Tiffany Mines, first year as head coach.

2019 Results: Overall 4-13-2 record, did not make the state tournament.

COACH’S CORNER

“I think this season is going to go really well. We’re bringing back five of the six starters from last year so we have a lot of experience. Unfortunately we only have one freshmen so we are an older team.

This year I think we will compete well in our conference. I know a lot of the other schools had large senior classes, so I think we’ll be able to compete. Our numbers are down, we only have ten girls, but we are making do with what we have. I think we’ll surprise some people with how well we will compete with these other teams.

Ighlee Thoren is a senior who will be playing outside. She’s my best overall player. She’s consistent with her passing and she has the most experience out of everyone. Aden Scheer is a junior and she will play middle for us. She’s my only middle that has experience. Brenlee Logan is going to be a senior. She’s played outside last year so she’s also bring back some experience. Kierra will be my setter and she will also play middle front row. She played setter last year as well so at least we aren’t starting over trying to find a new setter.

I’m super excited to be the head coach. This is an all-time dream of mine. It’s all new out here.”

Rising Stars

Brenlee Logan

Aden Scheer

Ighlee Thoren

Tyra Thoren

2020 FEHS VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 🏐

8/28 – @ Kemmerer – 5 pm

9/01 – vs. Big Piney – 6 pm

9/03 – @ Manila – 4:30 pm

9/11 – vs. Little Snake River – 11 am

9/12 – vs. Saratoga – 12 pm

9/18 – vs. Encampment – 11 am

9/19 – vs. Big Piney – 11 am

9/25 – @ Dubois – 5 pm

10/03 – @ Saratoga – 3 pm

10/08 – vs. Cokeville – 5 pm

10/09 – @ Upton/Kaycee – 12 pm & 3 pm

10/16 – @ Encampment – 3:30 pm

10/20 – vs. Big Piney – 6 pm

10/22 – @ Cokeville – 5 pm

10/24 – @ Little Snake River – 10 am

10/30 – Regionals

11/05-06 – State @ Casper

*Bold indicates home event