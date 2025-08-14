Fertig Named Mountain West Nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year

COLORADO SPRINGS — Former Wyoming basketball and track and field standout Allyson Fertig has been selected as one of two Mountain West Conference nominees for the NCAA Woman of the Year award. She will represent the league alongside San Jose State’s Lucia Lopez Ortega.

Fertig wrapped up her Wyoming basketball career in March, closing one of the best seasons in program history in 2024-25. She became just the third Cowgirl to be named Mountain West Player of the Year and the second to win the conference scoring title. Fertig also became the first student-athlete in Mountain West history to record more than 500 points, 300 rebounds and 50 blocks in the same season.

The 2022 Mountain West Freshman of the Year was a three-time All-Mountain West selection, twice named to the Mountain West Championship All-Tournament Team and earned 2025 All-Defense Team honors.

Fertig finished her career second in program history with 1,860 points, ranking 10th in conference history. She set both program and conference records with 1,216 career rebounds. Her 766 career field goals are second in program history and third in conference history. Fertig also ranked third in program history and sixth in the Mountain West with 210 career blocks. Her 48 career double-doubles are tied for the most in conference history and are second at Wyoming.

A three-time CSC Academic All-District selection, Fertig appeared in 130 career games, sixth-most in program history. She also competed in track and field, recording the 10th-best shot put mark in program history at 47 feet, 10 ¾ inches. Fertig was a four-time Academic All-Mountain West honoree and four-time Mountain West Scholar-Athlete.

The NCAA Woman of the Year program, established in 1991, recognizes graduating female student-athletes who excel in academics, athletics, community service and leadership. A selection committee will choose the top 30 nominees — 10 from each NCAA division — from the conference nominees. The top 30 honorees will be announced this fall.