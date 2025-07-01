Fertig Signs Professional Contract With BC Pharmaserv

MARBURG, Germany — Former University of Wyoming women’s basketball standout Allyson Fertig has signed a professional contract with BC Pharmaserv Marburg of the Damen-Basketball-Bundesliga in Germany.

Fertig, the 2025 Mountain West Player of the Year, concluded her Cowgirl career in March following one of the most dominant individual seasons in program history. She became just the third Cowgirl to earn Mountain West Player of the Year honors and only the second to win the conference scoring title.

Fertig also became the first player in Mountain West history to record more than 500 points, 300 rebounds, and 50 blocks in a single season.

“I chose Marburg because of the team culture and the beautiful city,” Fertig said. “I’m excited to play a different style of basketball and learn a lot about the German culture. I’m excited to see how much I develop as a basketball player and as a person at BC Pharmaserv Marburg.”

Fertig ends her collegiate career second in program history with 1,860 points, which ranks 10th in Mountain West history. Her 1,216 career rebounds are the most all-time at both Wyoming and in the Mountain West. She also ranks second in school history and third in conference history with 766 made field goals.

Her 210 career blocks rank third in Wyoming history and sixth in the league, while her 48 career double-doubles are tied for the most in Mountain West history and second-most in program history.

Fertig, a three-time CSC Academic All-District selection, appeared in 130 career games for the Cowgirls — the sixth-most in program history.