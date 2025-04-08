Fertig Wraps Up Weekend with Strong Showing at Women’s College All-Star Game

TAMPA, FLORIDA — Wyoming’s Allyson Fertig capped a busy weekend at the NCAA Women’s Final Four with a solid performance in the 2025 Women’s College All-Star Game on Saturday in Tampa, Florida.

Fertig, who suited up for Team Lieberman, finished the game with six points, three rebounds, a block and a steal. Her lone field goal came off a smooth pick-and-roll sequence that ended in a layup.

Fertig was one of 20 elite college seniors selected to compete in the national showcase. Team Miller came away with the 71-59 victory over Team Lieberman.

The game concluded a full weekend for the Mountain West Player of the Year, who also took part in the inaugural Women’s College All-Star Combine on Friday.

