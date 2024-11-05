Festival of Trees Coming to Rock Springs Nov. 21.

ROCK SPRINGS – The annual Festival of Trees is coming up Nov. 21, where residents can step into a winter wonderland and help support the YWCA’s community initiatives.

The event takes place at the Commerce Bank of Wyoming lobby at 6 p.m. and features both a live auction and silent auction. The live auction focuses on themed Christmas trees designed and decorated by local businesses, organizations, and residents. The silent auction features gift baskets, holiday decor, and other items geared towards the season. A link to the silent auction will go live during the tree viewing week, taking place Nov.12-20.

“The Festival of Trees is truly a community event that brings people together to celebrate the holidays while giving back,” Melinda Baas, executive director of the YWCA said. “Every year, we are overwhelmed by the generosity of our supporters and thrilled by the creativity of our gracious donors. We are also extremely grateful to Commerce Bank of Wyoming for continuing to be the event’s host and appreciate their support.”