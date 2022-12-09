Festival of Trees Raises More Than $27,000 for Local YWCA

ROCK SPRINGS — The annual YWCA Festival of Trees event held December 1 at Commerce Bank of Wyoming in Rock Springs was another huge success for the organization.

Development Director Kayla Manniko said the gross revenue from the event was $27,363 raised from the live and silent auctions that took place that evening.

“It truly takes a caring community to pull off such an amazing fundraiser, and I love kicking off the holiday season with our amazing community members!” Manniko said.

Wire Brothers purchased five trees during the live auction and then donated them to families in need.

Home Depot donated a tree called “Community Awareness” and it was decorated in teal (for sexual assault awareness) and purple (for domestic violence awareness). This was one of the trees that Wire Brothers bought and donated to our shelter for victims of violence.

The People’s Choice Award winner went to NOWCAP services for their colorful tree, and Sidekicks Wine and Book Bar won a friendly competition with SweetwaterNOW (that’s us) which the public got to vote on throughout the week.

Sidekicks tree featured vintage classic books with golden pages. The SweetwaterNOW tree featured photos of individuals from all over Sweetwater County, hence the name “Home Sweet Home.”

Manniko thanked the community for all of its participation and said she is looking forward to next year’s event.