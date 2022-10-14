Fight Food Insecurity When You Enter to WIN A BUFFALO!

The firefighters of Sweetwater County Fire District #1 are collaborating with Sweetwater County School District #1 to raffle a bull buffalo from Bridger Valley Buffalo.

By purchasing one ticket, you’ll be feeding breakfast and lunch for TEN students for a school day through the Reduced-Cost Meal Program.

This buffalo is 100% grass-fed and is being processed and packaged by Genuine Meats in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tickets are $10 each and are packaged in books of ten. Where to buy: Advertisement - Story continues below... Fire District #1 Headquarters at 3010 College Drive in Rock Springs

8am – 4pm, Monday through Friday.

1 in 8 children in Wyoming face hunger. feedingamerica.org

The Cause:

Fire District #1 firefighters are aiming to sell as many tickets as possible to raise money for the Re-duced-Cost Meal Program at School District #1. This program allows for many children in the district to have a meal at breakfast and lunch at a reduced cost. For many students and families, the meals provided through this program are the only meals the children may eat. With the rising cost of food products, the firefighters are asking for your help.

The Prize:

The raffle drawing will be held on January 25th, 2023 at Fire District #1 Headquarters. The lucky winner will be responsible for pick-up and transport of the buffalo meat. The winner need not be present to win. Failure to claim the prize in a timely manner will result in the prize being forfeited back to the raffle for another drawing. This prize will include ~300 pounds of USDA buffalo meat in the following cuts: Brisket, Chuck Roast, Chuck Steak, Arm Roast, Rib Steak, Rib Roast, Flank Steak, Skirt Steak, Flap, Tri-Tip, Sirloin Tip, New York, Tenderloin, Top Sirloin, Top Round, Cube Steak, Rump Roast, Ground, Stew Meat and a special box of Heart, Liver, Tongue, Kidney, and Oxtail.

How to Buy:

Tickets are available from any Fire District #1 firefighter. Tickets may also be purchased at Fire District #1 Headquarters at 3010 College Drive in Rock Springs between the hours of 8am and 4pm, Monday through Friday. By calling the station at (307) 362-9390 or by calling Fire Chief Scott Kitchner (307) 389-5671 or Assistant Fire Chief Jake Ribordy (307) 371-5016 arrangements may be made to provide tickets after hours. The tickets are $10 each and are packaged in books of ten. Payment must be provided at the point of sale and cash or check is preferred.