Fighting for Equality — Heather Anderson/Annette Ice (Ep. 5)

Wyoming softball has faced its fair share of challenges throughout the years. However, softball players in the “Equality” state are fighting for the state’s nickname and the dream to play softball as a sanctioned high school sport.

Title IX, a federal law that was passed over 45 years ago, states, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

The state of Wyoming has an unequal number of male and female sports offered to high school students which is a direct violation of Title IX.

Heather Anderson and Annette Ice, two of the biggest supporters of girls softball in Sweetwater County, join the podcast to discuss the failed efforts to sanction the sport over the last 45 years and their current efforts to help fulfill the dreams and opportunities of many high school girl softball players in Wyoming.

Here’s to fighting for what you believe in and doing the right thing.

