Final Green River Farmer’s Market Canceled Due to Weather

Even though the final Farmers Market has been canceled today, the Green River Street Fair is still planned for this Saturday.

GREEN RIVER — The final Green River Farmer’s Market scheduled to take place today has been canceled due to weather concerns.

Jennie Melvin, Main Street/URA Director, said because of the recent storm, cold weather, and cleanup going on around Green River, city officials decided to cancel the final Farmer’s Market.

Melvin said Green River’s Downtown Street Fair is still going to happen on Saturday. She said the city currently has 36 vendors lined up for the one-day event, and the URA is still taking vendor applications this week.

To get an application, call Melvin at 307- 872-6141.

