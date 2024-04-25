Final Matchup for Lady Tigers and Wolves Set for Thursday

GREEN RIVER – The Green River Lady Wolves host Rock Springs Thursday for the final two times these teams see each other for the regular season. Currently, Rock Springs has the series advantage with a 3-1 overall record and won their only conference match-up of the season.

TRN Media will live stream the conference game between the two schools this Thursday. You can find the stream on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and TRN Sports on YouTube.

For the Lady Wolves, they are coming into this matchup with a four-game win streak after defeating Kelly Walsh in both games Saturday and Worland in both of their games Tuesday. In the conference game against Worland, Green River defeated the Lady Warriors 10-0 after five innings. Senior Terryn Avery had a three-run homer in the fourth inning that sealed the deal, capping off an impressive offensive display.

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers are coming into the week after going 2-0 in their conference games against Kelly Walsh and Natrona County. They scored eight runs in each game with an 8-2 final score against Kelly Walsh and an 8-6 final against Natrona.

RSHS is also the top-ranked team in the West, garnering eight top-five votes from coaches and media outlets around the state in the latest WyoPreps Coaches and Media Softball Poll, but they are just short of the top five currently.

Green River has received a top five vote heading into the week. They received one third place vote after their four-game win streak and are listed higher than Natrona County, who claims a 13-4-2 record on the season.