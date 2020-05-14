CELEBRATE! Thursday, May 14, 2020

Final Plans for SCSD No. 1 Updated in Last Video of School Year

Information Technology Director Stephanie Tolman dons her "Head Chaos Coordinator" shirt given to her by her staff at the final video presentation of the school year.

ROCK SPRINGS — With just a few days remaining before the end of the 2019-2020 school year, Sweetwater County School District No. 1 administrators discussed final plans for students, teachers, and staff.

Superintendent Kelly McGovern thanked district employees, parents, students, and the community for their efforts during the state-ordered school closures. She also discussed the graduation schedule for the Class of 2020 and other elementary school events.

Information Technology Director Stephanie Tolman discussed the schedule for technology returns as many students have been using school equipment at home for the past two months.

District Human Resources Director Nicole Bolton also discussed the meal plan agenda which will continue as currently scheduled until June 30. Any changes to the plan will be shared with parents through the district’s communication channel ParentSquare.

This will be the final video presentation of the 2019-2020 school year, and it can be viewed in its entirety below.

