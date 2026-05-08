Final Road Test Before Rivalry Showdown

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The postseason is quickly approaching for the Green River and Rock Springs softball teams, and both squads will spend the weekend on the road for their final away games of the regular season before returning home for one last rivalry showdown.

Friday’s schedule features Rock Springs at No. 5 Laramie at 4 and 6 p.m. in conference play, while Green River travels to Cheyenne South for games at 4 and 6 p.m.

On Saturday, Green River heads to Laramie for games at 10 a.m. and noon, while Rock Springs travels to Cheyenne South for contests at 10 a.m. and noon.

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The games serve as the final road contests of the season for Green River, while Rock Springs will wrap up its regular season Monday when the Lady Tigers travel to Green River for the Sweetwater County finale. That matchup was recently rescheduled due to weather concerns and will now close the regular season for both teams ahead of the South Regional Tournament next weekend in Rock Springs.

The Lady Tigers enter the weekend looking to regain momentum after a difficult showing at the Cody tournament, where they went 0-4 despite continuing to pitch well defensively. Rock Springs had just five runs scored against them per game over the weekend but struggled offensively, scoring only 10 runs across four contests.

Even with the recent skid, Rock Springs remains one of the stronger defensive teams in Wyoming, carrying the second-best ERAs in the state into the final stretch of the season. With regionals on their home field approaching, the Lady Tigers will be looking to rediscover the offensive consistency that helped them stay competitive earlier in the year.

Green River, meanwhile, has shown significant improvement during the second half of the season. After opening the year 0-14, the Lady Wolves have gone 4-4 over their last two weekends and picked up their first victories of the season during a home sweep of Cheyenne South.

The Lady Wolves also showed offensive growth against Laramie two weekends ago, scoring 16 combined runs in two games against one of the top teams in the state. Green River has continued to improve at the plate while beginning to settle in defensively after a challenging start to the year.