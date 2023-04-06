Final Snowfall Totals Show Most of Sweetwater County Received over 1 Foot of Snow

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The final snowfall totals for Sweetwater County are in and show most areas of the county received over a foot of snow, according to the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) Riverton Office.

“A significant spring storm brought heavy snow to much of central and southern Wyoming,” the NWS stated.

The snowfall report covers the entirety of the storm from Sunday evening through Tuesday night. South, southeast Rock Springs reported the most snowfall at 23.7 inches, while south, southwest Green River reported 19.2 inches. Farson reported the least amount of snow with 7 inches.

The graph below the shows the varying amounts of snow Green River and Rock Springs received over the course of the storm.

Even though Sweetwater County received more than its fair share of snow, it didn’t receive nearly as much as Casper or South Pass.

“The heaviest snow fell Monday morning through Monday night, especially from South Pass through Natrona County,” the NWS stated in its report.

Atlantic City reported receiving 48.8 inches of snow, while South Pass reported between 38 and 39 inches.

As for Casper, the NWS is reporting Casper saw a total of 37.4 inches of snow at the Casper Airport, which is the largest snow storm since records began in 1937. This breaks a record of 31.3 inches set in December of 1982, and that’s not the only record Casper broke. On April 3, Casper reported a total of 26.7 inches of snow, which is the largest snowfall reported of any single day since records began in 1937. This breaks a 24.3 inches record set on December 12, 1982. Casper Mountain reported receiving 60 inches of snow.

“Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures,” the NWS reports.

To see all of the central and southern Wyoming snowfall totals, click here.