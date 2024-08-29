Final Weekend of Racing at Sweetwater Speedway to Crown Track Champions

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater Speedway in Rock Springs is set for a thrilling conclusion this weekend with the final races of the season during the All-Star Labor Day Special. As drivers in three different classes hit the track, it will be the last opportunity to secure crucial track points and claim the championship title.

IMCA Sport Compact

In the IMCA Sport Compact class, the competition is tighter than ever. Cody Poll of Green River and Jonathon Crawford of Rock Springs are currently tied for the lead with 244 points each. Lane Owens, also from Rock Springs, is hot on their heels with 239 points, just five points behind the leaders. Tavian Leonard, a rookie from Rock Springs, sits in fourth place with 237 points, a mere seven points off the lead. With such a narrow margin separating the top four competitors, every lap will be critical this weekend.

IMCA Sport Mod

The IMCA Sport Mod class features Brian Carey from Aztec, New Mexico, leading the pack with 254 points. Shawn Parish of Price, Utah, trails by 19 points with 235, while David Pitt of Rock Springs is close behind in third place with 233 points. The fourth through seventh positions are separated by just four points, making for a potentially volatile leaderboard. With two nights of racing left, these drivers will be battling not only for podium finishes but also for every possible point.

IMCA Modified

The IMCA Modified class sees Bryson Yeager from Green River holding a solid lead with 258 points. Meanwhile, Michael Hale of West Jordan, Utah, is trailing by only 12 points in second. Terrell Payne from Idaho Falls, Idaho, is in third with 241 points, just 17 points off the leader. The battle for a top spot is far from over, with Braxton Yeager, Brian Ungaro, and Trayke Metz all within 20 points of the lead. With such a competitive field, every heat and feature race will be pivotal.

Racing kicks off both Friday and Saturday nights with the national anthem at 7 p.m. Heat races and feature events for all classes will be held, with the IMCA Sport Compacts, IMCA Sport Mods, and IMCA Modifieds all battling it out in 20-lap features.

This weekend’s races not only mark the end of the season but also the culmination of a year-long battle for supremacy on the track. Fans can expect high-octane action as drivers give it their all in pursuit of the coveted track championships.