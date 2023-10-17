Finding and Sharing Success in Recovery and Community

GREEN RIVER — Kayli Rust is “a woman finding success in recovery” and wants to share that with the community by bringing Recovery Dharma to Sweetwater County.

Rust has struggled with alcohol addiction and has been on her own recovery journey for the past three years. One of her goals as an individual and as someone in recovery is to humanize others’ growth. She believes that the more people talk about their own personal struggles, the more equipped they will be to overcome them.

“Your experience is not as unique as you think … you’ll be surprised with how many people you’d be able to connect with,” Rust said.

In Rust is 32, a resident of Green River and has been married for five years. She works for Western Wyoming Community College Outreach and is a recovering alcoholic.

“Just because I have an addiction, I have alcoholism, that doesn’t mean I’m less of a person,” she said. This message is at the core of her recovery group, and it was at the core of her career at the Wyoming Department of Family Services (DFS).

Rust earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a concentration in human services, and she found her work in the field to be very fulfilling. She worked for the non-profit Wyoming Services for Independent Living (WSIL), where she helped keep high-risk adults, such as the disabled and elderly, in the community and out of nursing homes. Following her work with WSIL, she went into case management, juvenile probation and eventually special investigations for DFS.

“The goal was to reunify families, make sure children would be safe in the home and that the parents were getting the services that they needed,” she said. “I was really hands on with the families working in that position.”

While the work was fulfilling, Rust said it was also difficult for her mentally.

“It was a tough job, it took a mental toll on me … I was fresh out of college. It was like a badge of honor if you could get a hard case and mask your emotions,” she said.

Rust said that she believed she was being strong by suppressing the emotions stirred by her work, but later found that she wasn’t coping with her personal trauma, that was then being triggered by the trauma of the job. While she loved her job, she reached a point where she couldn’t ignore the way she was internally struggling.

“In addition to my personal trauma growing up, I’m taking on secondary trauma from the job, and suppressing and suppressing, and at some point, something’s gotta give. And it did,” she said.

Our definition of strong is misleading because it takes someone who is self aware and able to express emotion to be strong. I didn’t know that at 24 years old. ~ Kayli Rust

While at DFS, Rust found that her drinking was increasing and she didn’t feel healthy. However, admitting you need help doesn’t come easy for many people. Rust found that because of her position in the community, it was difficult to not only admit to herself that she needed help but allow the community to know of her struggles. Holding a position at DFS, she said she was held to a higher standard.

“As you should be,” Rust said. “I think people in law enforcement or state positions should be held to a higher standard because you’re trusted with some pretty serious things. So for me, it was difficult because I didn’t want anyone to think less of me. I had to get past that,” she said.

Public perception of her struggles made her feel shame for her personal struggles, which she acknowledges is hard to overcome. She started her recovery with outpatient care from the comfort of her own home, and she encourages individuals to find the right support for them in their recovery.

“I worked for DFS, my father-in-law is the mayor, I’m in the public eye a little bit … I think the biggest thing I’ve learned is that our secrets, they can get the best of us. That’s why I’m now open,” Rust said. “This is me, I’m in recovery, I’m a woman finding success in recovery, and I’m not afraid to show that I have struggles too, just like the people that I worked with. I want everyone to know that we’re all human, it doesn’t matter what position or status you have in the community.”

Rust has been working with Western Wyoming Community College for the past year and a half, and while she said the job has been a reprieve from the heaviness of her previous work, and is also a lot of fun, she also found more time to sit with herself.

“I’ve had to kind of face the things that came up for me,” she said.

Through her experience with inpatient recovery, she found help through connection with others. Her latest treatment took place at Chateau Recovery in Midway, Utah, where she practiced several recovery exercises including Wim Hof breathing, cold showers and ice baths, and participated in a Lakota sweat lodge.

“It’s being able to sit with the discomfort and know you’re going to make it through, and then you come out on the other side stronger,” she said.

She also practiced meditation and yoga, and found her way to Recovery Dharma.

Recovery Dharma

As someone who worked in DFS for several years, Rust knows firsthand how few resources for recovery there are in the community.

“We’re so limited … we don’t necessarily have all the resources out there,” she said. She hopes Recovery Dharma will provide another option for people where other resources aren’t working, or just where people may need additional support. Rust said she participates in Alcoholics Anonymous, but Recovery Dharma is an additional tool for her.

You can’t get sober alone. You can’t stay sober alone. You need like-minded people to help. ~ Kayli Rust

While utilizing Buddhist principles, Recovery Dharma is a non-theistic recovery program where no knowledge of Buddhism or meditation is required.

“Their practice really just acknowledges that there is suffering in the world, and that there’s healing, and what can we do to help the healing process,” she said.

The meetings are anonymous, and are conducted with first names only. Whatever is talked about in the meeting stays in the meeting, she said. Additionally, the meeting is open for people who struggle with any type of addiction, whether it’s alcohol, shopping, gambling, or even struggles with thought processes or other mental health struggles.

“I know we’re a smaller community, you might know people, but we respect the privacy of other people in the room,” she said. “My hope is we’ll get people from all walks of life because I think everyone has something to give. We can all learn something from each other. My hope is that I can build a strong community within this group.”

While Rust wants to help other people be healthy and be seen, she knows she needs that for herself as well. That’s why Recovery Dharma is as beneficial to her as it is for the others who attend the meetings, as it keeps her strong in her own recovery. She hopes that people will find community and safety in Recovery Dharma, just as she has.

“Stepping through that door is the hardest thing you will ever do,” she said of getting help. “But just try it. We all have those skeletons … It shouldn’t be a shameful thing to identify as an alcoholic or as someone who struggles with mental health. It’s part of who you are and it’s not a bad thing,” Rust said. “We need to get past the stigma for sure.”

Though it has no affiliation with the college, Recovery Dharma takes place every Wednesday from 7-8 p.m. at Western’s Green River Center, in Room 203.