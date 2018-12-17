Finding Peace and Comfort in Christmas Trees

GREEN RIVER– As Kristine Lessard was growing up, her family’s Christmas tree was exactly what most people would expect for someone whose father worked in the timber industry.

“You’d run up in the timber and cut a tree. Bulbs, garland strung all over the place,” Lessard said. “Christmas was always a comfort, and a warm and safe time.”

For as long as Lessard can remember, she has always loved Christmas. Now, as an Administrative Assistant for the Green River Parks and Recreation Department, she has brought her love of Christmas to Green River City Hall.

“I think I’ve got 24 trees in here this year. I decorated 20 trees, over six feet tall, by myself. I don’t really like to considerate it a tree unless it’s six feet. Otherwise, it’s just a decoration,” she said.