Fine Arts Center Receives Governor’s Arts Award

CHEYENNE — The Rock Springs Community Fine Arts Center was recently named one of four 2025 Governor’s Arts Award recipients by Gov. Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Arts Council.

According to a press release from the Council, the organization is being honored for its contributions to the arts in Wyoming. The CFAC is being recognized for bringing “high-quality visual and performing arts to Sweetwater County through exhibitions, education, and community outreach.”

The CFAC joins Rebecca “Becky” Larsen of Lander, Ernie Marsh of Lovell, and Susan Miller of Sheridan in receiving recognition during the upcoming 43rd annual awards banquet, which takes place Feb. 27, 2026 in Cheyenne.

“It’s a really big honor for the fine arts center to receive,” Lindsey Travis, the director of the Sweetwater County Library System said.

The CFAC was notified of the award last week when Gordon called CFAC Manager Amanda Romero to inform her and the staff. Romero works with two assistants, Carrie Tuttle and Denise Mosley. Travis said the staff at the C Street Library, which is connected to the CFAC, have also been instrumental in operating the center.

Romero said she and her staff are excited for the recognition and hopes it will bring more visitors and artists to the fine arts center.

The CFAC was originally opened in 1966 as a non-profit by Elmer Halseth, a high school science teacher who had become known for his work to inspire students through art. Halseth had purchased paintings for Rock Springs High School for years, starting in 1939 when he purchased “Shack Alley” by Henrietta Wood. Halseth would travel throughout the summer months, buying paintings using donations scrapped together from bake sales, carnivals and donation jars. Halseth was the first director of the CFAC and supported the arts until his death in 1991. The RSHS collection comprises almost 500 pieces ranging from paintings to photos, and includes work from many well-known 20th century artists.

The CFAC is also known for hosting classes and events, as well as hosting art exhibitions. Currently, “His and Hers,” an exhibition featuring art by Ben and Melody Nathan, is on display until Dec. 27.