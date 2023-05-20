Fire Alert at County Museum Resolved

GREEN RIVER — The staff at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum had a little excitement on Friday when it was feared a fire had started.

Executive Director Dave Mead said staff members smelled smoke and detected a smoke haze inside the museum at around 2:10 p.m. The Green River Fire Department was notified and arrived at the museum within minutes. Firefighters and county maintenance personnel determined that a fan bearing in the building’s air conditioning failed, causing the smell and the smoke haze. There was no fire and no damage to the structure or the museum’s collection.

There were no visitors inside the museum at the time and no one was injured. Mead expressed his special thanks to the Sweetwater County Combined Communications Center, Green River Fire Department, and County Maintenance staff for their swift and efficient response.