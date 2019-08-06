Fire and Police Departments Respond to Converse Court Fire on Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Fire Department responded with three apparatus and nine personnel on Sunday afternoon after received reports of a fire in Converse Court,

The Rock Springs Police Department aided in the response which occurred around 1:27 p.m., according to a statement from the RSPD.

Upon arrival, a fire was located in the vacant area behind Converse Ct. burning grass and sage, extending into trees in the fire area. On scene investigation indicated aggressive fire behavior and flame lengths up to 40 feet.

Based on information from Central Dispatch while en route, Engine-2 requested additional support from mutual aid through the Sweetwater County Fire Department to assist with fire attack and suppression. The Sweetwater County Fire Department then responded with two wildland engines.

Incident Commander, Battalion Chief Gatti initiated structure protection and directed additional resources to attack and suppress the vegetation fire.

Due to the fire, power lines in the area of the fire were impacte and Rocky Mountain Power responded to the scene to disconnect power to downed lines which were on the ground and sparking.

There was some damage to fencing in the area, but no structures were lost in the fire.

The fire was declared controlled about a half hour later, and mop-up of hot spots continued until all were extinguished. At this time, the fire has been ruled undetermined in cause.

Rock Springs Fire Department would like to remind everyone that the warm summer weather has resulted in very dry vegetation and high fire danger. People are encouraged to use extreme caution with fire and other sources of ignition.