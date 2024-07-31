Fire Closes I-80 Eastbound at Rock Springs Wednesday

A wildland fire near Rawlins has jumped over Interstate 80 and resulted in the eastbound lanes being closed by WYDOT. Photo courtesy WYDOT District 1/Facebook

ROCK SPRINGS – The Wyoming Department of Transportation closed Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Rock Springs Wednesday afternoon due to a fire near Rawlins.

According to WYDOT District 3 Public Relations Specialist Stephanie Harsha, the closure came after the fire jumped over the interstate near Rawlins. She said WYDOT hasn’t determined when the interstate will reopen.

According to WYDOT District 1’s Facebook page, a wildfire near Rawlins originally reported yesterday re-ignited near Mile Marker 207. Winds picked up and pushed the fire over the interstate. A call to WYDOT District 1 for further information was not answered as of the publication of this post.