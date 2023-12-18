Fire Contained on White Mountain Monday

ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 contained a fire on the top of White Mountain, north of Rock Springs Monday afternoon.

Jake Ribordy, assistant fire chief for the district, said the size of the fire is about one acre and crews contained it roughly an hour after it was reported. He also said it didn’t have the potential to spread because of ground snow in the area. He said two Fire District No. 1 trucks worked to contain the fire, as well as one Bureau of Land Management firetruck.

Ribordy said the fire was likely caused by someone shooting firearms in the area. He said the caller reporting the fire said they were shooting in the area and think they may have started it, but Ribordy said that hasn’t been determined yet. Ribordy also said he doesn’t think there are other ways the fire could have started naturally.

SweetwaterNOW will provide updates as they become available.