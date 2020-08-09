Fire Crews Focus on Structure Protection as Bradley Fire Grows to 1,600 Acres

RAWLINS — Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Wyoming fire crews are currently working the Bradley Fire located about 50 miles north of Rawlins, Wyoming on Bradley Peak. The fire is approximately 1,600 acres and 10 percent contained.

Carbon County has ordered evacuations along Long Creek as potential fire activity is expected to move in that direction. Red flag weather conditions are present over the fire and multiple air resources are being used to drop retardant and water to minimize fire growth and protect structures in the area.

Fire crews are focused on structure protection, establishing fire line to minimize fire growth, and actively engaging the fire when there is a high probability of success and risk to personal is manageable.

The Bradley Fire started at approximately 2:30 pm on August 7, 2020. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Please report all wildfires immediately to the Casper Fire Dispatch Center (WY) at 1-800-295-9953.