Fire Crews Quickly Extinguish Brush Fire Near Stassinos Ranch

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Fire crews from Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 and the Bureau of Land Management worked together to put out a brush fire quickly.

According to Scott Kitchner, Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 Chief, the brush fire started at about 1:30 this afternoon. This fire was located by Stassinos ranch road and Yellowstone Road.

Kitchner said the fire grew to about 1 1/2 acres in size before firefighters were able to put it out. The fire was started by a person using a piece of heavy equipment.

Fire crews from Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 and the Bureau of Land Management worked quickly to extinguish this brush fire. Photos courtesy of Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 Chief Scott Kitchner

Even though multiple structures were in the area, none were damaged, Kitchner said. Fire crews left the scene of the fire around 2:45 pm today.