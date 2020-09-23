Fire Crews Unite to Extinguish 2 Fires

PINEDALE — Multiple fire crews in Sublette County responded to and extinguished two fires Tuesday.

On Tuesday, September 22, Sublette County Unified Fire (SCUF) was dispatched to a smoke report in the Pole Creek area in Pinedale.

Upon arrival, SCUF units from Pinedale, Boulder, and Daniel discovered an actively burning fire located on private property in sage brush. The fire was named the Fayette Fire and was quickly contained with assistance from firefighting units from the US Forrest Service and Bureau of Land Management. A lightning strike was attributed as the cause.

As of this morning, the Fayette fire was considered extinguished after crews returned to ensure the fire was fully out during the daylight hours. The fire was just over an acre in total size, but was only 20 feet from public lands.

Plainview Cemetery Fire

On the other side of the county on Tuesday, Fayette Fire and SCUF crews from Big Piney were dispatched to a pile of grass clippings that was found smoldering near the Plainview Cemetery.

The cause of the fire appeared to be self-ignition from the composting effects of continually adding grass clippings to the same pile over a period of time. The fire was extinguished and another check was made the following day as an additional precaution.

Even with the cooler temperatures and occasional rain showers, the National Weather Service is forecasting a fire weather watch for our area through Thursday. Low relative humidity combined with 30 mph forecasted winds will make for elevated or critical fire conditions.

Keep on the lookout for any potential fires and report them to the local Sheriff’s office or dial 911 as needed. Prompt discovery and response will continue to minimize the effects of any new starts.