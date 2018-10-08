Fire Department to Apply for Prescription Drug Overdose Grant

GREEN RIVER– The Green River Fire Department will submit a Wyoming Prescription Drug Overdose (PDO) Grant to the Wyoming Department of Health that would provide the department’s first responders with Narcan, a drug overdose nasal spray.

On Tuesday, October 2, the Green River City Council authorized the Green River Fire Department to apply for the grant.

Narcan is a nasal spray that is used to help reverse an opioid overdose. The fire department responds to EMS calls, and there are times when they are first on scene and there is a need for Narcan.

In addition to helping the person experiencing the opioid overdose, it is also used to protect the first responders.

Reasons for Carrying Narcan

Green River Police Department Tom Jarvie said that the police department will soon begin carrying Narcan, and explained that one of the reasons they will be carrying it is to protect the K9s and the officers from opioid exposure, such as exposure to Fentanyl.

Jarvie said Fentynal is an extremely dangerous and fast acting drug, in which exposure to it can cause effects of the opioid almost immediately. Having Narcan on hand can reverse the effects of the opioid on the officers and K9s.



Concerns Over Enabling Opioid Abuse

Councilor Berg expressed his concern with enabling opioid abuse, saying that he worries Narcan will give people a “false sense” of security.

Berg said he does not want to appear insensitive to addiction, but he believes enabling people who suffer from addiction is one of the biggest problems that exists in society.

He wanted to ensure that Narcan would not make people think opioid abuse is ok.

Chief Jarvie assured the council that they are not lessening criminal punishments for illegal drug use. Jarvie explained that Narcan is there to save lives, not enable drug use.

Chief Jarvie also said Narcan can be used in situations where a child may have gotten into a parent or guardian’s prescription medication, or other accidental overdoses.

Councilors Berg, Lisa Maes, Ted Barney, and Gary Killpack, and Mayor Pete Rust voted unanimously to authorize the GRFD to apply for the Wyoming PDO grant. Councilors Allan Wilson and Tom Murphy were absent from the meeting.



GRFD to Submit Grant for New Pumper Truck

The council also unanimously voted to authorize the GRFD to submit a 2019 Assistance to Firefighters Grant to apply for a new pumper truck.

The department’s trucks are starting to age, with the oldest ones being a 1991 Pierce and a 1996 Pierce. Fire Chief Mike Nomis said said they have converted on the 2011 Pierce trucks into a rescue truck.

The estimated cost for a new truck is $750,000. With a 5 percent match, the estimated cost to the City of Green River is approximately $37,500.