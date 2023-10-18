Fire District Battalion Chiefs Graduate from National Managing Officer Program

ROCK SPRINGS — Battalion Chief Dallas Buller and Battalion Chief Clark Allred of Sweetwater County Fire District #1 Fire Department recently graduated from the National Fire Academy’s Managing Officer Program in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

According to Fire Chief Scott Kitchner, the goals of this program are to promote and enhance the professional growth of fire service leadership while preparing future leaders through a combination of education and linking people and ideas. Participants in this program receive instruction on leadership, community risk reduction, firefighter and community safety, contemporary training issues, and analytical tools for decision-making.

It is a two-year program that comprises of four courses that required Battalion Chiefs Buller and Allred to develop and complete a Capstone project that directly benefit the department and community. The Capstone allowed Buller and Allred to demonstrate and apply the course theories and concepts to real life scenarios.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“I am extremely proud of the dedication that Battalion Chief Buller and Battalion Chief Allred displayed in completing this program,” Kitchner said. “This reflects the quality of the leadership that makes up the Sweetwater County Fire District #1 Fire Department. Professional development opportunities like these translate into better service and care for the citizens our agency serves.”