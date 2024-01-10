Fire District No. 1 Responds to Fire West of Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS – Fire District No. 1 was dispatched to a structure fire near Interstate 80 Exit 99 Tuesday night, resulting in four fire engines being sent to battle the fire.

The fire was reported at a machine shop located at 280 Foothill Blvd., off of the Old Lincoln Highway. As of 11 p.m., fire crews were still at the scene. Also responding to the fire were Castle Rock Ambulance Service and deputies from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office. The building was unoccupied when the fire started.

SweetwaterNOW will follow up with additional information when available.